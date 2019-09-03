WAYNESBORO — Theresa Dennis, 91, of Waynesboro and formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Chambersburg. Theresa was born in Nanticoke on Nov. 16, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Monica Kopko.

Theresa attended Nanticoke schools was formerly employed by McGregor, Marra Sewing and Alta Products. She enjoyed baking, sewing and crocheting.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Dennis; brother Edmund Kopko; and sisters Mary Blaszczak and Sylvia Gabrick.

Surviving are her children, Christine Meyers and her husband, Dale, of Waynesboro, with whom Theresa resided with for the past 11 years, and Theresa McAnally and her husband, John, of Norristown; son Peter Dennis and his wife, Barbara, of Nanticoke; grandchildren Peter, Joseph, Stephanie, Nicole, Carissa, Leah, John and Angela; great-grandchildren Victoria, Gillian, Christopher, Carter and Cameron; and sisters Carole Kopko, of Nanticoke, and Bernie Phillips, of Fairless Hills. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Theresa will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish (alternate Site), St. Mary's Church, South Hanover Street, Nanticoke. Interment will follow in Holy Transfiguration Cemetery, Nanticoke. Friends may call from 8 a.m. until time of service at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.