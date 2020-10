WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Theresa Drevenak, 93, of Wilkes-Barre Township, died Oct. 13, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call at church 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.