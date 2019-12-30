WILKES-BARRE — Theresa E. Racis, 88, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, surrounded by her longtime friends.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Walter and Helen Bondzio Racis; and niece to the late John Bondzio.

A devoted Catholic, Theresa was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish (St. Mary's Church of the Maternity) in Wilkes-Barre. She was a graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School. Theresa was formerly employed in the local shoe industry. She was a longtime volunteer with the American Red Cross.

Theresa was a pet lover and found much joy in cooking, baking and gardening. For many years, she also served as a caretaker for her Uncle John.

Although she never married or had children of her own, Theresa often kept busy watching over her neighbors and lending a helping hand whenever it was needed. She will be greatly missed by her friends and those who embraced her as family.

Theresa is survived by several loving and devoted friends. A special thank you and recognition to Mike Dale for his kindness, dedication and friendship serving as her caretaker for over 15 years.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

