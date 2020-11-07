WEST WYOMING — Theresa (Alaimo) Evans, 71, formerly of West Pittston, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, following an illness at her home in West Wyoming.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Attendees must adhere to CDC guidelines due to COVID.

Theresa was born in Pittston on Aug. 17, 1949, and she was among the first graduating class from Wyoming Area High School in 1967.

Theresa is preceded in death by her husband, John R. Evans Jr., who passed away in 2018, and her parents, Ross V. and Stella Alaimo.

Theresa worked as a nursing assistant for Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking for her family and listening to local bands.

Theresa is survived by her children, daughters, Lorraine Byer, of Philadelphia, and Julia Jacien and husband, Myron, of West Wyoming; son Roderick Evans, of Wyoming; grandchildren, Aidan, Andrew and Hailey Evans, Emily Jacien and Cameron Byer; and her siblings, Ross Alaimo, Magdalene Pugh, the late Stephen Alaimo, Angela Miles, William Alaimo, Louis Alaimo, Victor Alaimo, Roberta Clark and John Phillip Alaimo and other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Autism Speaks - https://tinyurl.com/AutismSpeaksLoveForAidan.

The family wishes to thank everyone who was supportive through her illness.

Condolences can be sent to: betzjastremski.com.