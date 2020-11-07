1/1
Theresa (Alaimo) Evans
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST WYOMING — Theresa (Alaimo) Evans, 71, formerly of West Pittston, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, following an illness at her home in West Wyoming.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Attendees must adhere to CDC guidelines due to COVID.

Theresa was born in Pittston on Aug. 17, 1949, and she was among the first graduating class from Wyoming Area High School in 1967.

Theresa is preceded in death by her husband, John R. Evans Jr., who passed away in 2018, and her parents, Ross V. and Stella Alaimo.

Theresa worked as a nursing assistant for Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking for her family and listening to local bands.

Theresa is survived by her children, daughters, Lorraine Byer, of Philadelphia, and Julia Jacien and husband, Myron, of West Wyoming; son Roderick Evans, of Wyoming; grandchildren, Aidan, Andrew and Hailey Evans, Emily Jacien and Cameron Byer; and her siblings, Ross Alaimo, Magdalene Pugh, the late Stephen Alaimo, Angela Miles, William Alaimo, Louis Alaimo, Victor Alaimo, Roberta Clark and John Phillip Alaimo and other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Autism Speaks - https://tinyurl.com/AutismSpeaksLoveForAidan.

The family wishes to thank everyone who was supportive through her illness.

Condolences can be sent to: betzjastremski.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
(570) 287-0293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved