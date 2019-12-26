EXETER — Theresa L. Fedorsha, 84, of Exeter, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Highland Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Exeter.

Her husband was the late Jerome Fedorsha, who passed away on May 8, 1993. Together Jerome and Theresa shared 38 wonderful years of marriage.

Born March 11, 1935, in Exeter, Theresa was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Danko.

Theresa was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Cecilia's Church, Exeter, and a member of the former St. John the Baptist Church, Exeter, and its Altar Society.

She was a graduate of Exeter High School, Class of 1952.

Prior to her retirement she was employed by the Scranton Spring Brook Water Co. for several years.

In addition to her parents Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Fedorsha; and her sister, Dolores Price.

Theresa will always be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother.

Surviving are her son, Jerome Fedorsha, Exeter; nieces Debbie Pilorz, Bethlehem, Alyson Pilorz, Bethlehem, and Cathy Ranoz, Orlando, Florida; and her nephew, Alex Ranos, Orlando, Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St Cecilia's Church of St. Barbara's Parish, Wyoming Avenue, Exeter, with the Rev. Michael Finn officiating.

Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Cedar Street, Exeter.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.