WILMINGTON, Del. — Theresa H. Kubasek, 83, passed away peacefully at her home with her loved ones by her side on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

She was born in Nanticoke and was the daughter of the late Anna (Fabian) and Steve Tomko. Theresa worked in housekeeping all her life, working in Delaware at The Howard Johnson's Motor Lodge, Park Place Apartments, Harbor Club Apartments and lastly for 20 years the Red Clay School District at Dickinson High School. Theresa was an active member of St. Matthews Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading and watching the Eagles but loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband of 48 years, Francis J., died in 2004. Theresa is survived by three daughters, Janet Kubasek, Linda Spero (Gerardo) and Annette Simms (Barry); four grandchildren; one great-grandson; and one sister, Agnes Haidacher. She is also preceded in death by 11 siblings.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McCrery and Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, Delaware. A funeral service, also at the funeral home, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Shopping Center 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.

For online condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com.