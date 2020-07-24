AVOCA — Theresa M. Hannon, 70, of Avoca, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a courageous 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer in Allied Services Hospice.

Born in Pittston on Oct. 30, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Janet Burke Kolmansperger.

Theresa was a graduate of St. John's High School, Pittston and the Wilkes-Barre Business School.

In 1978, Theresa started working as a legal secretary for Augello, Butera and Lakowski Law Firm. She later moved to the Pittston Magistrate Office when Judge Joseph Augello became magistrate. Theresa was considered the gatekeeper to Judge Augello, so it only made sense that she followed him in 1990, to the Luzerne County Courthouse, where she was highly respected and loved by all but feared by many. She retired in November of 2019. Theresa also worked at Lafratte's Restaurant and Chico's Clothing Store. She had an amazing work ethic and loved helping and being around people.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Kolmansperger and her companion, Leo McGarry.

Surviving are daughters, Shelly Hannon, of Avoca; Kelly Connors and her husband, Tom, of Pittston Township; and Maureen Hannon, of Avoca; grandchildren, T.J. and Sean Connors; brother, Mark Kolmansperger, of West Pittston and sister-in-law, Pam Kolmansperger, of West Pittston; nieces, nephews, great-niece; great-nephew; and numerous friends. In addition to her daughters, Coleen Vols Reza was considered her fourth daughter.

Theresa loved trips to the beach, wine country, the "occasional" stop at Mohegan Sun Casino and Notre Dame. She found most enjoyment attending her grandsons, nieces, and nephews sporting events and band concerts. She will have the best seat to watch over them.

Theresa loved to entertain and attend social gatherings. She was very frequently the last to leave, always staying to help clean up. She will be missed by everyone who had the opportunity to know her.

The family would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Gerald Gibbons, Dr. Srilatha Hosur, and Dr. Kyo Chu. They would also like to thank the tremendous staff at Superior Health Services and Allied Inpatient Hospice for the compassionate care they provided Theresa.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family, with interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Care and Concern Ministries of St. John the Evangelist Church or to Allied Services Hospice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave an online condolence, visit Theresa's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.