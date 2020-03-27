WEST WYOMING — Theresa M. Kennedy, 83, of West Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 29, 1936, she was the daughter of the late George and Maroon Monsour Richard. She graduated from West Wyoming High School and worked in the cigar manufacturing industry early on, then at Schott Optical, and finally in home healthcare. She was a member of Saint Anthony's Maronite Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Theresa was a devoted mother and grandmother who rarely missed an event or game her grandchildren were involved in. She was a very active member of the Wyoming/West Wyoming Senior Citizens and the Pittston Senior Center. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, preceding her in death are her husband, Paul E. Kennedy, who died March 15, 1976, and her brother, Richard Richard.

Surviving are her daughter, Irene (John) Brennan, of Harveys Lake; grandchildren, Ariana, Cameron, and Aaliyah Brennen, of Harveys Lake; siblings, Edward (Dolores) Richard, of West Wyoming, Helen Markert, of Swoyersville, Raymond (Mariclaire) Richard, of Kingston, and Jeanette Szafran, of Wyoming, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Anthony's Maronite Church, Wilkes-Barre. The interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

For more information, or to send the family an online condolence, visit hughbhughes.com.