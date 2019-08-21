HANOVER TWP. — Theresa M. McAvoy, of Hanover Township, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Sept. 23, 1938, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late William and Catherine Wywiorski Tryba. Theresa was a 1956 graduate of Hanover High School and was employed at ACME Markets for 40 years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood; the UFCW Union; and Firwood Senior Citizens Group.

Surviving are her sons, Thomas R. McAvoy and wife Diane, of Berwick, and Timothy McAvoy, of Hanover Township; grandchildren Candy Fisher, and Alex and Aleece McAvoy; great-grandson Keith Fisher; brother Raymond Tryba, of Las Vegas, Nev.; sisters Bernadine Fera, of Larksville, and Arlene Bodzio, of Hanover Township; and several nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and her cat, Tootsie.

Family and friends are invited to Theresa's celebration of life from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday from the Charles V. Sherbin Funeral Home, 630 Main Road, Hanover Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Happy Hearts and Tails Cat Rescue at www.happyheartsandtails.org.