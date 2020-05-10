Theresa M. Nardone Pizzella
EXETER — Theresa M. Nardone Pizzella, 83, of Exeter, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. She was the widow of Americo Domenic Pizzella, who passed away on June 10, 2012. Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Carmen and Filomena Ucci Nardone. Prior to retirement, she was employed by C. Nardone & Sons Bakery, Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston. The family would like to thank the staff of Highland Manor Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for their compassionate care over the years. Surviving is her loving and devoted sister, Dolores D'Elia and her husband, Anthony, of Pittston; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Lucas, Thomas and Atty. Vincent Nardone and sisters, Josephine Rotondaro and Eugenia Costantino. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Care and Concern Ministries of Saint John the Evangelist Parish Community, 35 William St., Pittston, PA 18640. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith). To send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Leader from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
May 10, 2020
we share with condolences the pain of the family for the disappearance of Theresa.
Ida Ucci
Michele Porcini and family
Roberto Porcini and family
Alessandra, Immacolata and Monica Porcini
Pasquale Ucci and family
Italy
michele porcini
