HUGHESTOWN — Theresa Maira, 77, of Hughestown, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Dupont on March 16, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Casimir and Mary Chmielewski.

At an early age, she went to work in the local garment industry, working at various factories throughout Luzerne County.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Gorcenski; a brother, John Chmielewski and daughter-in-law, Jodi Maira.

Surviving are her husband of 53 years, John Maira; sons, John Maira, of Wyoming, and Rich Maira and his wife, Tatiana, of Pittston; grandchildren, Christine Maira and Lucas Maira; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in West Pittston Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, visit Theresa's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.