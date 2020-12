PITTSTON TWP. — Theresa McDonnell, 71, of Pittston Township, formerly of Dupont, died Nov. 30, 2020. Calling hours 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church, Lackawanna Ave., Dupont. Please note that capacity will be based on the current state guidelines. Masks and social distancing required.