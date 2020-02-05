SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — Theresa L. (Renner) Pallo, 91, of South Abington Township and formerly of Scranton, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Abington Manor. She was the wife of John (Jack) J. Pallo, to whom she was married for 61 years.

Theresa was the daughter of the late Louise and Carl Renner. She was a graduate of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic High School of Scranton and a cum laude graduate of Marywood Univeristy in Nutrition and Dietetics.

Theresa interned at the VA Hospital in New York, New York, and remained on staff afterward eventually transferring to the VA Hospital, Wilkes Barre, as a registered clinical dietitian. She eventually advanced to become an administrative dietitian where she met her husband, John.

Theresa was a member of the Church of St. Gregory in Clarks Green and was a member of its council and Women's Guild. She was a past president of the Northeastern Philharmonic League of Scranton, a board member of Meals on Wheels and a Red Cross volunteer. She was also a member of the Waverly Community Club. Theresa was certified by the Diocese of Scranton as a teacher of Christian Doctrine.

After retiring she enjoyed planning and preparing dinner parties for family and friends. She and her husband enjoyed traveling to Europe and met her cousins in Munich, Germany, for the first time during their travels. She also enjoyed cruising to the Caribbean.

Survivors include her husband, John; sisters-in-law Ruth Barone and husband Daniel, Dunmore, Mary Ann Pallo and son, Moscow, Barbara Pallo and family, Dickson City; brother-in-law Thomas Pallo and wife Murellette and family, Hughesville, Maryland; cousins John Kronenberger, Stephens City, Virginia, James Hofmeister, Buffalo, New York, Eugene Pellegrini and wife Janet, Richboro, and David Pellegrini and wife Debbie, Southampton; also many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by sister-in-law Madlyn Pallo Olivetti and husband Armand, Anna Mae Pallo Ritzie and husband Joseph, Marie Pallo; and brothers-in-law James and Joseph.

Surviving relatives in Germany are cousins Helga and Heinz Kimpflinger, Sylvia and her husband Uli and son Phillip, Andrea and companion Thomas.

Many thanks to the many who have crossed our path, especially our neighbors who became family by showing their concern and support. Thanks go out to many friends made at St. Gregory's for their friendship and support as well as the many friends made during our working years at the VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. A special thanks to Elan Gardens who for many years attended to Theresa's needs and kept her comfortable. Also thanks to Abington Manor for their extraordinary and compassionate care.

The funeral will be held on Saturday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. from Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, to be celebrated by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Interment will be private at St. Catherine's Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church and 10 to 10:45 a.m.before Mass Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gregory's Church, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, PA 18411.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.