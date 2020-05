Or Copy this URL to Share

LAFLIN — Theresa Pandos Astalos, of Laflin, died May 2, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's and COVID-19. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.



