KINGSTON — Theresa Sigler, formerly of Kingston, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2019, at the Friendly Home in Rochester, New York.

Born in Larksville on Aug. 21, 1922, she was the daughter of John and Anna Demsky. Her husband of 60 years, Edward Sigler, predeceased her in 2008.

Theresa was a graduate of Larksville High School and Wyoming Seminary Business School. She and her husband owned the West Side Burial Vault Co. for many years. She later worked as an instructional aide in the Kingston elementary schools.

Theresa was a life member of St. Stephen's parish where she belonged to the Society of Christian Women and the Trinity senior group. As a member of the Slovak Catholic Women of Luzerne County she participated in many fundraising projects, especially rummage and bake sales. Theresa was generous in giving of herself and her time, especially with her family, whom she loved most of all. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband Theresa was predeceased by nine siblings, Emma Tkach, Margaret Matthews, Sister M. Irma, SS.C.M., Mary Demsky, Joseph Demsky, Anna Frutiger, John Demsky, Martha Kosik and Rita Gamrat.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Cordenner (Henry) of West Brandywine; her son, Edward (Kathleen) of Pittsford, New York, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ignatius Church, Kingston, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, with interment in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Lehman.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friendly Home, 3156 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14618.

Arrangements by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St. Larksville.

