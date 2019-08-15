MOUNTAIN TOP — Therese E. (Clark) Savarese, 93, of Mountain Top, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, died in Boalsburg on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was born Dec. 15, 1925, to the late Andrew and Bridgid Clark. She attended Bishop McDonnell High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. On Sept. 11, 1948, she was united in marriage to Ralph J. Savarese, who survives. They celebrated 70 years and 11 months of marriage.

During Terry's early career, she worked for the New York Life Insurance and American Petroleum Institute. Later, she and her husband owned and operated their own advertising business, TV Facts. She was a talented artist, interior designer and accomplished seamstress, designing clothing, wedding dresses and quilts for her family.

Terry was a 55-year member of St. Jude's Catholic Church. She was past secretary of NAMI, Mental Health Services, of Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to her husband, Terry is survived by her seven children, Mark (Joan), of Lincoln, Calif., Raymond (Lynn), of Mountain Top, Robert, of Wilkes-Barre, Glenn, of Dearborn, Mich., Reine (Walt), of Nanticoke, Rita (Randy), of State College, and Ginny (Dan), of Mountain Top; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.

Friends and family will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, in St. Jude's Catholic Church, Mountain Top. Interment will be at Alberts Cemetery, Mountain Top.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Parish, NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill) or the .