DALLAS — Theron W. Osborne Jr., 88, Dallas, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his residence in Dallas. Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Theron W. Sr. and Ethel Roberts Osborne and was a graduate of West Scranton High School.

Theron was an engineer with Commonwealth Telephone for 38 years before his retirement in 1992. He had served his country honorably during the Korean War. He was a member of Daddow Isaacs American Legion Post 672, Dallas. He was also a member of The Telephone Pioneers. Theron was an avid fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Shirley Schiebel, in 2017; and sisters, Geraldine Barkiewicz and Norma Kane.

He is survived by daughters, Cynthia Mohen and her husband, Eugene, of St. Cloud, Fla., Laurie Osborne, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Doreen Butler and her husband, Pat, of San Felipe, Mexico; son, Douglas Osborne and his wife, Cheryl, of Dallas; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with the Rev. Gregg Kohlhepp, pastor and family member, officiating. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.