NEWPORT TWP. — Thomas C. Womelsdorf, 95, of John Street, Sheatown section of Newport Township, passed away Monday morning, March 11, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born on Dec. 30, 1923, in Nanticoke he was one of six children born to the late Charles and Charlotte Hutchinson Womelsdorf. He graduated from the former Newport Township High School, Class of 1943. A veteran of WWII, he proudly served with the U.S. Army Air Corps' 980th Military Police Company Aviation. He served in the air offensive in Europe and Rhineland and was awarded the European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, WWII Victory Ribbon and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in March 1946.

He married Dorothy J. Schultz, of Askam, on June 11, 1949. They made their home in Sheatown and raised five children. He and Dorothy were married nearly 66 years when she passed on May 12, 2015.

Mr. Womelsdorf was employed in construction and as a truck driver by the Raymond R. Heddon Construction Company and was a member of the Teamsters Union, Local 401. He later worked at the PP&L power plant and Reilly Plating, Nanticoke. He was last employed as night watchman at the former Mercy Health Care Center, Sheatown, for 15 years, retiring in 1989.

He was an active member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Alden Station, where he was on the vestry and served as senior warden for many years. He was involved in all church activities, as well as assisting with the custodial care of the church building. He was active in the community and was a volunteer member of Newport Township Fire Co. and member of Newport Township Lions Club. He also belonged to the Sheatown Social Club, Italian-American Sportsmen's Club, Glen Lyon and Newport Rod and Gun Club and enjoyed going to the cabin in Hughesville. Tom was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Penn State.

Surviving are five children, Tracey Marso and husband, J.P., of Mountain Top, Ronald Womelsdorf and wife Margaret, of Sheatown, Gary Womelsdorf, of Sheatown, Terrance (Terry) Womelsdorf and partner, Jaynan Temarantz, of Plymouth, and Kevin Womelsdorf, of Nanticoke; three grandchildren, Amanda Womelsdorf, Douglas Womelsdorf and Lauren Mishanski and husband Eric; two great-grandchildren, Treyton and Tenley Mishanski; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to being preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy, he was also the last member of his immediate family being preceded in death by brothers Ellis, Orville and William; and an infant brother and a sister, Florence Honabach.

Tom's family sincerely thank the staff at Guardian for the excellent care they gave their father for the past three years, as well as the staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for their compassionate care.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with Fr. Charles C. Warwick, his pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Newport Cemetery, Newport Center.

A viewing and period of visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

If desired, contributions in Mr. Womelsdorf's memory may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 12 E. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke, PA 18634; the Fine Arts Fiesta, P.O. Box 2053, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703; or Guardian Health Care, 147 Old Newport St., Nanticoke.