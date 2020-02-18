HARDING — Thomas Coridon Lloyd, 83, of Harding, passed peacefully on Feb. 12, 2020, at Wesley Village, Pittston. Born in Ransom on Oct. 20, 1936, he was the son of Coridon and Esther Winters Lloyd. Tom was a 1955 graduate of West Pittston High School, played both football and basketball, and also served as Vice President of his class. He joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve upon graduation and advanced to the rank of Sergeant in the Transportation Unit.

Tom worked briefly at various local jobs and did auto body repairs in his home garage. Early on in his life he had a goal to own his own business. He was employed by Pennsylvania Power and Light, starting as a laborer and rising to the rank of Journeyman Lineman. The knowledge he obtained enabled him to establish T. C. Lloyd Construction Co. in 1969. His company specialized in the construction and maintenance of power lines, tower lines, and electrical substations. Lineco Equipment Leasing, Northeastern Live Line, Eastern Electrical Testing, and Rock Star Technology were all subsidiary corporations that followed.

Mr. Lloyd and T.C. Lloyd Construction Company were members of NECA, the National Electrical Contractors Association. He served as District 10 Vice President from 1992-1996. Tom was honored by his peers with induction into the Academy of Electrical Contracting in recognition of his exceptional and outstanding service to electrical industry.

Tom generously supported numerous charities and helped to sponsor annual golf tournaments for the benefit of the . He was a 61-year member of the Valley Masonic Lodge 499, Caldwell Consistory, and the Irem Temple Shrine. He was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and served on various boards including the American Red Cross.

Both he and his wife were active members of the Forest Country Club in Fort Myers, Fla., for more than 30 years. Tom enjoyed many rounds of golf with family and friends at The Forest in the winter months as well as at Irem Temple in Dallas during the summer. His enjoyment of the game inspired him to develop Applewood Golf Course, a nine hole public course on family land in Mt. Zion as a retirement project.

Tom is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Jane. He married his high school sweetheart on June 7, 1958. They built a relationship that revolved around family, friends, business, and faith. He took unusual pride in her ability to give support and advice, giving her much credit for his personal successes.

Tom is also survived by his children: Thomas Coridon Lloyd Jr. and his wife, Susan, of Shavertown, Steven Lewis Lloyd, of Philadelphia, and Amy Lloyd Switzer and her husband, Joe, of Harding. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Samantha, Michael and Kelsey Lloyd and Connor Switzer. Tom's siblings include Esther LaCoe and her husband Elvin (Joe), of Harrisburg, Donald Lloyd and his wife Joyce, of Dallas, Cheryl Butera and her husband, Jim West, of Pittston and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Tom's life including masonic services will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Ruth Liples officiating. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services to begin at 1 p.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Village, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Pastor Gene Sperazza and Monsignor John Sempa for their care and support. Gratitude also to Susan and her daughters Kasia and Alexis for their kindness and assistance.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , c/o Ms. Terry Diamond, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia PA 19140; Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702; or Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Karen Daniels, 1214 Marcy Road, Harding, PA 18643.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.