VIENNA, Ohio — Thomas E. Czyzycki, age 74, of Vienna, formerly of Florida for 15 years, passed away surrounded by his loving family at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Thomas was born Oct. 13, 1945, in Wilkes Barre, a son of Peter and Sophie Pishnock Czyzycki.

He was a truck driver for 30 years for James Pauley Trucking.

Thomas was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Susan Clark, whom he married April 7, 1990, his sons, Thomas E. Jr. (Mary Beth) Czyzycki and James Czyzycki, both of Glen Lyon, and his grandchildren, Brittany, Logan and Reagan.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew.

There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with calling hours prior to the service, from noon to the time of service, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home at 407 W. Liberty St. in Hubbard. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

