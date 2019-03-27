DALLAS — Thomas F. Roman, 89, of Dallas and Exeter, passed away peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019, surrounded by family.

Born in Exeter on March 31, 1929, he was the son of the late Michael and Martha Lavin Roman.

Tom attended Exeter schools and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

He was a weaver by trade, working in various weaving mills in the Wyoming Valley. He retired from Jaunty Corporation in the 1990s. He then embarked on his true calling as a Luzerne Intermediate Unit bus driver, taking special needs children to and from school. Together, they brought joy into each other's lives. Not busy enough, Tom took a part-time job at Pride Mobility in Exeter, retiring in 2016.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Beatrice (Monka) Roman, in 2013. Also preceding him in death were brothers Edward and Vincent Roman and sisters Alberta Pastva and Florence Wierzbolowicz.

Surviving are his daughter, Kim Connors and her husband, Tom, of Dallas; granddaughter Tara Connors and her fiancé, Kyle Smith, of Wyoming; brother Charles Roman and his wife, Lorraine; several nieces and nephews; and his constant and loving furry companions, Harley and Jack.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Joseph Radzwilka and the nursing staff of Telemetry Unit and ICU at WBGH for the excellent care provided to Tom during his illness.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.