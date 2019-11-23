WOOLWICH, Maine — Thomas F. Simoncavage, 69, a former resident of Penn Lake, White Haven, passed away on Nov. 5, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, Mass., following a brief illness. Born Dec. 28, 1949, he was the son of the late Thomas and Virginia Simoncavage.

Tom graduated from high school in Ringoes, N.J., and shortly thereafter joined the U.S. Navy, where he served honorably until his discharge in 1972.

Tom was a HVAC Mechanic for the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center for many years before retiring in 2004.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Linda Seaman Simoncavage, whom he married on March 24, 1972; his daughters Melanie (Richard) Adamczyk and Kimberly (Scott) Miller; grandchildren Madelyn and Zachary; siblings Patricia Simms, Pauline Christian, Paul, Michael and Robert Simoncavage, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his siblings John, Audrey, Carol and Kathy.

Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

To leave a condolence visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.