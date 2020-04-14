HUGHESTOWN — Thomas "Yippy" Fleming, 82, of Hughestown, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Born and raised in Hughestown, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary Wertz Fleming.

He was a 1955 graduate of Hughestown High School, and was an Air Force Veteran. He worked at Kaminski Brothers for 20 years. He also had his own blacktop business, and hauled scrap metals. He enjoyed meeting with friends and family at the donut shop.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Leona "Nonie" Fleming; sisters, Charlotte Trowbridge, Carole Seeley and Gloria Fleming; and brother, Charles "Jay" Fleming.

Surviving are his son, Thomas, daughter, LeeAnn, sister, Mary Malinosky, sisters and brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, Pittston.