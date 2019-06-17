PLAINS TWP. — Thomas Francis Ledoretti, 79, of Plains Township, went into the hands of the Lord unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Aug. 1, 1939, in Plains, he was the son of the late Primo and Fannie (Mancini) Ledoretti.

Tom was a graduate of Plains H.S. class of 1957. Following school, he joined the Army Reserves 109th Division where served during the Berlin Crisis. Thomas achieved degrees from various automotive schools to keep up on new technology for his business, Ledoretti Auto Service, Rt 315. Later in life, he became a proud member of The Italian American Association of Luzerne County.

Thomas was a caring person and if you found friendship with Tom, you knew you had a friend forever.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Ledoretti.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Maureen Boccolini Ledoretti, son, Thomas Ledoretti Jr. and wife Nicole, of Plains Township, sister in law, Bernadetta Ledoretti, of Hudson, nephew, Joseph Ledoretti Jr. and wife Patricia, of Plains, great-niece, Jenna Ledoretti, of Plains, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Emory and Peggy Guffrovich, of Old Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's name to : P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101, http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp, or The : 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, https://bit.ly/1d3WMOA.

The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Manganiello, Dr. Jeffrey D'Andrea, the visiting nurses from Erwine Home Health & Hospice along with the seventh floor nurses and the staff of the ICU at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for their kindness care and compassion in helping Tom and his family through such a difficult time.

Services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Calling hours will be held at St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Maria Goretti R. C. Church, Laflin, PA at 11 a.m. Officiate: Rev David Cappelloni.

Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience.

Thomas will be laid to rest in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

For further information or to express your condolences to Tom's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.