MOUNTAIN TOP — Thomas G. Podolak, 82, of Mountain Top, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Born in Edwardsville, he was the son of the late Harry and Martha (Yansenchak) Podolak and was a graduate of Edwardsville High School, Wilkes University and Pennsylvania State University. Tom worked as a mechanical engineer at the Tobyhanna Army Depot and in 2002 was awarded the Commander's Award for Civilian Service. He was an avid Penn State football fan and also enjoyed stamp and coin collecting. He was a lifelong member of St. Johns Russian Orthodox Church, Edwardsville, where he co-chaired the committee for the Centennial Celebration of the church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Podolak. Tom died as a result of complications from a fall. The family wants to send much appreciation to all the nurses and doctors of General Hospital who attended him. To cherish his memory, he leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Phyllis (Ostroski) Podolak; children, Gregory Podolak and his wife, Laura, of Hanover Township; Douglas Podolak and his wife, Michelle, of Exton; Alexandra Delaney and her husband, Sean, of Lakeland, Fla.; and six grandchildren, Kristen, Kathryn, Anastasia, George, Chase and Cole. Tom was first and foremost a good husband and father. His greatest pleasure was being with his family. Due to the current state restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a graveside service and committal service in St. Johns Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Pringle, on Thursday, May 21.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store