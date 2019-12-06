KUNKLETOWN — Thomas R. Grabko, 61, of Kunkletown passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at home.

Tom was born in Wilkes-Barre on May 26, 1958, son of the late Peter and Magdalon (Swigonski) Grabko.

He had worked as a bridge and building supervisor for New Jersey Transit in Port Morris, New Jersey, for 34 years until retiring.

Tom was a member of the NRA, the Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club and the Point Phillips Rod & Gun Club.

He was preceded in death by a niece, Jenna.

We are thankful for Tom's presence in our lives and for the way his love has touched our hearts. He will be deeply missed by his son Thomas P. Grabko of Kunkletown; his daughter Jennifer Loder and her husband, Greg, of Orlando, Florida. He was the loving grandfather to his two grandchildren, Eidyn Gage Grabko and Talia Marie Cramer. He is also survived by two brothers, Michael Grabko and his wife, Yvonne of Georgetown, Massachusetts, and Peter Grabko and his wife, Lynn, of Harrisburg; one niece, Nicole; and two nephews, Peter and Joseph; and his beloved dog, Teddy.

Services will be scheduled at the convenience of the family at a later date. Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, in charge of arrangements, www.gowerfuneralhome.com.