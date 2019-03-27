BEAR CREEK — Thomas I. Myers Sr., 85, formerly of Bear Creek, died March 16, 2019, in Clearwater, Florida. He was born in Wilkes-Barre. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alan and Emily Myers, and a daughter, Phyllis Myers.

He graduated from Coughlin High School in 1951, Wilkes College in 1957 and earned a master's degree in journalism from Penn State. He served in the United States Navy, honorably discharged in 1955. He was a Life Master bridge player and a member of the Irem Temple Chanters, the Masonic Lodge and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Wilkes-Barre.

He is survived by his son, Thomas Jr.; his daughter, Barbi Myers, of Dunedin, Florida, and her husband, Barry; a grandson and a great-granddaughter; a brother, Richard Myers Sr., of West Nanticoke; and a sister, Barbara Speicher, of Dallas.