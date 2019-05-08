PLAINS TWP. — Thomas J. Butch, 87, of Plains Township, passed away Tuesday evening, May 7, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Plains Township.

Born in the Hudson section of Plains Township, he was the son of the late Samuel and Virginia (Byczek) Butch.

Tom was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard, 28th Division, and was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1950. After graduation, Tom enlisted in the United States Air Force and was assigned to the 581st ARS, where he entered paratrooper school at Ft. Benning, Georgia. A veteran of the Korean War, he served as a tail gunner on a B-29, flying in 22 combat missions in Korea. For his service to our country, he was awarded The Air Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters, The Good Conduct Medal, The Korean Service Medal, The National Defense Service Medal, The United Nation Service Medal and the Parachute Badge with Air Force Wings.

Upon his honorable discharge from active service, he was employed as a roofer for 47 years, retiring in 1992. During his career, he was employed by General Roofing, Parry Roofing and Paul Eyerman. He was a member of the Roofers Local 30 and was a former member of the Plains American Legion, Post 558.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Marion Blazes and Ethel Mehal.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, the former Emily Bonanni; daughters Susan Schintz and her husband, Joseph; son Thomas Butch Jr., all of Plains Township; grandchildren Dr. Kristen Schintz-Adams and her husband, Eric, Jillian Schintz, Jamie Ianniccari and her husband, Mark, Kaitlyn Butch, Thomas Butch III and his wife, Amanda, and Liam Butch; great-grandchildren Lukas, David, Macie, Chase, Gianna, Lily and Nicholas.

Tom's family would like to thank Dr. James Brady, Hematology Oncology at Geisinger Wyoming Valley and all of the staff at the Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center, especially nurse Dave.

A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, in Saints Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Rd., Plains Township, with Deacon Donald Crane officiating. Following the services, Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Air Force. Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday morning at church. Arrangements by the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township.

In lieu of flowers and Mass cards, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children´s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For additional information or to leave Tom's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.