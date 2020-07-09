SHICKSHINNY — Thomas J. Dalton, 75, of Shickshinny, passed away on July 7, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

He was a good man that would have given the shirt off his back to anyone.

The most important things in his life were his wife of 45 years, Mary Ann, his family, and his loyal to the end companion, Lucky.

He worked for Brocca Garage as a mason for many years, until going out on his own with his son Jon Tom Jr. He also helped run the Dalton Personal Care Home until retiring to take care of his sick wife.

He spent his last years watching Lucky run, the grass grow, the leaves fall, and the snow pile up on Nan and Pop's Mountain.

Tom is survived by his sisters, Mrs. Vera Hannis and Mrs. Mary Drevenak; his son, Jon Tom Jr.; daughter, Carolann; grandchildren, Damien and Amber; great-grandson, Julian and his brother, Matthew and sister, Isabella.

Special thanks to Dave and Pam for their help with Tom's care and also to Stephanie from Geisinger at Home and Molly from Angel's Touch.

And Honey I miss you, and I'm being good, because I'd love to be with you, if only I could.

Private entombment was held in Mother of God Mausoleum, St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.