1/
Thomas J. Dalton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHICKSHINNY — Thomas J. Dalton, 75, of Shickshinny, passed away on July 7, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

He was a good man that would have given the shirt off his back to anyone.

The most important things in his life were his wife of 45 years, Mary Ann, his family, and his loyal to the end companion, Lucky.

He worked for Brocca Garage as a mason for many years, until going out on his own with his son Jon Tom Jr. He also helped run the Dalton Personal Care Home until retiring to take care of his sick wife.

He spent his last years watching Lucky run, the grass grow, the leaves fall, and the snow pile up on Nan and Pop's Mountain.

Tom is survived by his sisters, Mrs. Vera Hannis and Mrs. Mary Drevenak; his son, Jon Tom Jr.; daughter, Carolann; grandchildren, Damien and Amber; great-grandson, Julian and his brother, Matthew and sister, Isabella.

Special thanks to Dave and Pam for their help with Tom's care and also to Stephanie from Geisinger at Home and Molly from Angel's Touch.

And Honey I miss you, and I'm being good, because I'd love to be with you, if only I could.

Private entombment was held in Mother of God Mausoleum, St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
To THE DALTON FAMILY: OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY ON YOUR LOST OF A LOVED ONE MAY HE R.I.P.
THE UDISKI FAMILY
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved