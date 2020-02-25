TRUCKSVILLE — Thomas J. Jones, 87, of Trucksville, formerly of Levittown, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.

He was born in Kingston, a son of the late Ellsworth and Alice (Mokychic) Jones. Thomas served in the U.S. Army and was a High School Science teacher for 32 years.

He served as a Deacon and Trustee of the Northminster Presbyterian Church in Fairless Hills and Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church in Edwardsville.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by brothers, Alfred (Edward) Jones and John (Jack) Jones; and sister, Mary Alice Jones Drust.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, the former Betty Lawson; Susan Cole, husband Adam and children Zachary and Alexis; David Jones and children Nicole and Steven; and Thomas E. Jones.

Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. The Rev. Robb Henderson will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church, 6678 Main St., Edwardsville, PA 18704.