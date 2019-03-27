NANTICOKE — Thomas J. Mendrzycki Sr., of Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

He was the son of the late Zigmond and Lottie Kozakiewicz Mendrzycki. He was a graduate of Marymount High School and West Side Tech Vocational School.

Thomas served with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and was a member of American Legion Post 350, Nanticoke.

He was a longtime musician, performing in many Polka bands and recording several albums. He always loved for the family to be together and enjoyed watching the grandkids play softball, baseball, soccer and karate. He especially loved Easter with the family.

A member of Local 164 Amalgamated Transit Union, he retired from Luzerne County Transportation Authority and was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish and formerly Holy Trinity Church, Nanticoke.

Surviving is his wife of 53 years, the former Barbara Smith, whom he loved so much; son Thomas Jr., his wife, Rebecca, and their children, Madison and Kendall; son Atty. Darren Mendrzycki, his wife, Joanne, and their children, Max and Elizabeth; a brother, Raymond, and nephew, Ray; as well as several cousins and Diane Havens, of Nanticoke.

The family will receive friends for viewing and time of visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, his pastor, as celebrant. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Monday morning. There will be no procession from the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the SPCA or .