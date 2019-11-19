EXETER TWP. — Thomas James Isaiah Finn, 32, of Exeter Township, joined loved ones and friends in heaven on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Thomas was the son of Thomas and Susan (Chandler) Finn. Tom was a 2005 graduate of Exeter Senior High School. These past years he worked at his craft as an independent contractor.

We would like you to remember Tom as the daring and zany skateboarder he was, who enjoyed making videos with his friends doing all kinds of crazy stunts. We are certain he is in a better place and living happy, healthy and carefree. Please think of him this way.

In addition to his parents, Tom is survived by his siblings, Kelly Steffy and her husband Jon and their two children, Caleb Finn and his wife Tobi, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Exeter Township. The Rev. Monsignor Edward R. Domin, will be celebrant. The family will receive relatives and friends in Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.