Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Thomas John Battle

Thomas John Battle Obituary

EXETER — Thomas John Battle passed away at home in Exeter on Thursday, June 20, 2019, after struggling with a long illness.

Born Feb. 17, 1958, he was the son of the late Thomas W. and Elizabeth (Kobal) Battle.

Tom loved woodworking and was known for his master craftsmanship. He also owned and operated "The Helm" establishment in Scranton and conducted a catering business.

He is survived by his sister Donna (Battle) Gatti, brother-in-law Raymond Gatti, nephew and niece Gabriel and Elizabeth Gatti, their two sons; aunts and cousins.

Funeral services will be private from Gubbiotti Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Exeter.

His memory will live in our hearts.

Published in Times Leader from June 24 to June 25, 2019
