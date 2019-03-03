WHITE HAVEN — Thomas Jones, of White Haven, died Friday, March 1, 2019, in Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Bertha Jones and was the purchasing officer at Williams Company for 40 years, a gas and pipeline company. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and he raised ducks.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley J. Bullard Jones; son, Jeff Devine and his wife, Shelly; and grandchildren, James Carey, Teresa Carey, Nichole Devine and Joseph Devine.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven.

