Thomas Joseph Hoban, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, godfather, educator, life-long loving friend to many and a genuinely sweet and generous man, died peacefully on July 8, 2020.

Tom was born in Wilkes Barre to Thomas and Celia Hoban (Healey) of Lee Park on June 12, 1936, and remained there through college, where he attended King's College and was a standout on the basketball team.

Tom moved to New Jersey to pursue a teaching career, which culminated in 35+ years as a principal in the New Milford, N.J., school system. Tom was a dedicated educator and coach and maintained relationships with many of his students throughout their adult lives and into his own retirement.

Teaching is where he met the love of his life, Yvonne Creutzburg, "Chickie" to all who knew her. Tom and Chickie enjoyed 32 wonderful years of love and devotion until she passed in 1997. Not a day has gone by over the last 23 years where Tom didn't miss her presence in his life. Tom was a gifted athlete and enjoyed many years of tennis and golf with Chickie and their many friends.

Tom is predeceased by his mother and father, two sisters, Mary Sponauer (Hoban) and Kathleen Hoban, and his brother-in-law, John Sponauer.

Tom led a life of kindness and devotion that is a model for those that knew and survive him, especially his sons, David and Tom, his daughter-"in-law" Kristen, his grandchildren, Megan, Katie and James, his niece and goddaughter, Sheila Higgins (Sponauer) and her family, his nephew, John Sponauer and his family and countless lifelong friends and extended family members.

Tom would want everyone to smile and have a laugh when they think of him — he enjoyed life and the company of all who were part of his.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom's name to a charity of your choice. Ridgefield (CT) Founders Hall and Ridgefield (CT) Visiting Nurse Association are two that were meaningful to Tom.