CLIFTON TWP. — Thomas Justin "T.J." Talarico, 21, of Clifton Township, formerly of Old Forge, died Sept. 19, 2020. Outdoor celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday on the grounds of St. Mark's Church, 1052 Bear Lake Road, Thornhurst Township. Friends may gather 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church grounds. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Old Forge.