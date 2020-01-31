Thomas C. (Kauczka) Kay, 82, passed away peacefully after a brief illness Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Originally from the Mayflower section of Wilkes-Barre, he was born on March 28, 1936, to late Michael and Catherine Muschinski Kauczka.

Thomas attended Marymount School and joined the U.S. Army serving in Germany as a private in the vehicle maintenance division. He worked in various positions of the trucking, construction and vehicle repair fields until his retirement.

He was a member of the Russian, Polish American Citizens and Triangle Clubs and was an avid dart player in Cracker Jack League.

Thomas was preceded in death by parents; brothers Sylvester, Leo, Edward; sister Helen Disbro.

Surviving are wife the former Sonja Cherkis Kay; daughter Leanne Kuehnle; granddaughter Anya Harrison; brothers Raymond, William; sister Allyson, Rose Rosen and numerous nephews and nieces.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, The Gardens at East Mountain and Residential Hospice for their care, compassion and consideration shown to Thomas during his time of need.

Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Tuesday from the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Township, with requiem service at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 E. Main St., Miners Mills, were he was a member for the last fifty years with Rev. Innocent Neal officiating. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday with a Parastas service at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, the -Luzerne County or the donors desired choice.