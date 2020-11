WEST PITTSTON — Thomas L. Vaxmonsky, 83, of West Pittston, died Nov. 14, 2020. Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Barbara's Parish, Memorial Street, Exeter. A walk-through visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave, West Pittston and from 9 until the 10 a.m. Mass time Saturday in the church. Masks and social distancing required.