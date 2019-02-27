MOUNTAIN TOP — Thomas M. Schwartz, 82, of Mountain Top, died Monday evening, Feb. 25, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Nuangola, he was the son of the late James and Louise (Banker) Schwartz. He graduated from Meyers High School and Penn State University and took classes at Syracuse University. Tom worked as an electrical engineer at General Electric in Syracuse, N.Y., for 11 years and then for 30 years for Techneglas in Pittston before retiring. While employed at Techneglas, he was sent to Korea, India, Japan and Germany. He was credited for technical inventions at both GE and Techneglas.

Tom served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant at Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Ala., was a Ham radio operator for 50 years, and was a Red Cross blood donor, giving 15 gallons. He was the treasurer of the Tri-County Rod and Gun Club; Scout leader for Troop 60 in Mountain Top; a member of St. Mary's Church, Dorrance, for over 40 years, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, was on the finance committee and also served as picnic chairman for 13 years; served as president of the Dorrance Township Volunteer Fire Co. for several years; and was an avid sportsman who loved fishing, hunting and geo-caching.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brothers, James, Theodore, Olin, Paul, David and George; and sisters Josephine and Audrey.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Teresa Barsh Schwartz; daughter Deborah and husband Robert, of Glenwood, Md.; son Thomas and wife Leslie, Mountain Top; grandchildren Teresa, Amy, Robert, David, Kayla and James; and great-granddaughter Joan. His sister, Kay Reilly, of Mountain Top, also survives, along with several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary's Church, Dorrance. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.