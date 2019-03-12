WILKES-BARRE — Thomas Michael McGlynn Sr., 77, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beverly Noon McGlynn.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 14, 1941, he was the son of the late John B. and Margaret Brice McGlynn.

Tom served his county in the Army in the 28th Infantry Division Artillery and the 109th Artillery of the National Guard.

Tom was a member and very active parishioner of St. Mary's of the Lake Church, participating in many of the church's events and projects.

Tom was employed for 32 years at Procter & Gamble, Mehoopany. Starting in 1966, he began as a Tech I in papermaking and worked his way up to plant operations manager. After his retirement, Tom worked for the family business at Winola Industrial, Factoryville. Tom loved his work and all of his co-workers. He was a member of the Procter & Gamble Retiree Club. Tom was looked upon by everyone in his life as a hardworking and upright guy. The examples he set will live on in his children and family forever.

He loved his family above everything else. His wife, Beverly, was his true inspiration. Their love for each other was once in a lifetime, they traveled the world together and beyond. He truly was a great man.

In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his three children: Thomas M. McGlynn Jr. and wife Lynn, of Tunkhannock, Debra Ann McGlynn and James Terrence McGlynn, both of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren: Thomas M. McGlynn III and wife Mary, of Tunkhannock, and Kaitlyn Marie McGlynn, of Tunkhannock; great-grandchildren Elliot and Louis; brothers Patrick McGylnn, of Wilkes-Barre, and Michael McGylnn, of New Jersey; and sister Margaret Paradise of Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Jack McGlynn, of Wilkes-Barre.

Family and friends are invited to attend Tom's Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, in St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 1872 Dalton Rd., Lake Winola, to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert, Tom's pastor. A viewing for family and friends will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Visit the funeral home website to share memories or condolences.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tom's name to the Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001, or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.