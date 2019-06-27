LARKSVILLE — Thomas Morris, 73, of Larksville, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Tom was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late David and Lillian Rowlands Morris. He was a 1964 graduate of GAR High School. Tom was employed as a restaurant manager in the local restaurant industry. He was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, the former Roberta "Bobbie" Novack; son Thomas R. Morris and his wife, Kelly, of Laflin; grandchildren and loves of his life, Tommy and Emily Morris; brother Robert Morris and his wife, Vicky, of New Hope; sisters Hilda Kalinowski and her husband, Joseph, of Wilkes-Barre, Rachel Suchowieski and her husband, Michael, of Hazleton, Lois Horn and her husband, Bruce, of Spring Hill, Tenn., and Marie Robins and her husband, William, of Berwick; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Denise Novack, of Duryea; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, Division and Barney streets, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made in Tom's name to St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 143 Division St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Tom's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.