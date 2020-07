SUGAR NOTCH — Thomas P. Malone, 69, of Sugar Notch, died June 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne (Roddy) Malone. Memorial visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the George A. Strish Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Face masks and social distancing are required. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Church at the convenience of the family.