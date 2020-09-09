LOWER PAXTON TWP. — Thomas R. Dooley, age 95, of Lower Paxton Township, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Homeland Center of Harrisburg. He was the son of the late Alice M. (Burns) Dooley and John J. Dooley Sr.

He was born in Larksville, Luzerne County. He graduated from Larksville High School and attended the former East Stroudsburg State Teachers College. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, The Veterans of Foreign Wars, The American Legion and the National Association of Retired and Active Federal Employees.

During World War II, he served with the U.S. Army in the European Theater. He served in England prior to the invasion of Normandy. His documented battles and campaigns include: Normandy, Northern France, the Rhineland and Central Europe. He also received the French Jubilee Medal for the battle of Normandy.

After WWII, he was a civilian employee at the U.S. Air Material Area, Middletown and the U.S. Army Security Assistance Center, New Cumberland Army Depot, New Cumberland, where he retired from federal service. His civilian assignments for the Army included travel to Middle East Countries and Japan. His subsequent employment was with Pennsylvania Department of Health and Welfare.

Surviving are the love of his life, Geraldine "Gerry" G. Dooley, of whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage. He is also survived by several cousins. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, John J. Dooley Jr. and a sister, Alice M. Dooley.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 2800 Paxton Church Rd., Harrisburg, 17110. A viewing will be held at Dailey Funeral Home Thursday morning from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

The Dailey Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dooley family, 650 S. 28th St., Harrisburg, 17103.