FORTY FORT — Thomas R. Steltzer, 68, a resident of Forty Fort, passed away early Saturday morning, April 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home, following a courageous battle with cancer.

His beloved wife is the former Marie M. Bonomo. Tom and Marie were blessed to share 28 wonderful years together.

Born on May 29, 1951, in Wilkes-Barre, Thomas was the son of the late James L. Steltzer and Mary (Smith) Steltzer.

Tom was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1969, and furthered his education at Wilkes College, where, in 1973, he acquired his bachelor's degree in business.

For the past 37 years, Tom was employed by Golden Business Machines Inc., Kingston, currently serving as Executive Vice President. Tom was passionate and dedicated in every aspect of his career, and he truly cared for both the clients he served and his fellow employees. He strove to help others and his ability to mentor was beyond measure, that is "only if you were coachable."

Tom was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Wyoming Valley Country Club. He was also a longtime member of the Forty Fort Kiwanis Club.

It was known that golfing was Tom's favorite pastime, but he was also an accomplished, self-taught guitarist, and a great-fan of the New York Yankees, the Indianapolis Colts and the Penn State Nittany Lions. He loved his daily lunches at Andy Perugino's Restaurant and hanging out with his family and friends in his "Moose Lodge Garage."

Above all else, Tom's family brought him greatest joy in life. He was devoted to his wife, daughters and grandchildren, and he would do anything for them. Although his presence will be deeply missed, he will forever live on in the hearts of his loved ones.

In addition to his wife, Marie, Tom is survived by his daughters, Heather Leone and her husband, Erik, of Shavertown; Tammy Bisco and her husband, Henry, Madison, New Jersey; and Nichole Steltzer and her husband, Brian, Pittsburgh; his grandchildren, Ethan, Nina, Olivia, Rubi and Brooklyn; his brother, James Steltzer and his wife, Dorothy, Shrewsbury; as well as his nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. Once restrictions are lifted, a private memorial service to honor Tom's life will be planned for his family and close friends.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

To send the Steltzer Family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

The family would be honored if you would consider making a memorial donation in Tom's memory to either the Janet Weis Children's Hospital (www.geisinger.org/sites/cmn), or Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate).