WILKES-BARRE — Thomas R. Wynn passed into eternity March 3, 2019.

He was born at home on Oak Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Oct. 20, 1943, to Thomas W. Wynn and Matilda Pugh Wynn.

He was raised on Poplar Street in the Rolling Mill section of the city. He attended Palmer School and graduated from Meyers High School, Class of 1961.

After high school, he worked for Atwater Throwing Company for a year-and-a-half before he and his brother, James, decided to join the Marine Corps in 1963. Tom served and trained at different locations in the U.S.

The Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, was his home unit and his longest tenure at any one location.

In July 1966, he went on a tour of duty in the Republic of South Vietnam. During his tour of duty in Nam, he spent his entire time with VMA-211. During his enlistment, he attained the rank of Sgt. E-5.

Tom retired after 31 years at P&G Paper Products in Mehoopany. After retirement, he moved to the Kissimmee, Fla., area and lived there for 14 years. He moved back to Wilkes-Barre area due to health problems.

Surviving Tom is his wife, the former Janice Tluczek; four children, Charles, Daniel, Michael and Christine Nocera and husband Joe; sisters; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and nephews. Daughter Michele Sprau passed away in 2008.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Valley Alliance, 317 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Valley Alliance, 317 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.