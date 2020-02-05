LINCOLN, Neb. — Thomas "Thom" A. Shulde, 74, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 24, 2020.

Born March 17, 1945, in Wilkes Barre to John E. and Margaret E. (Leach) Shulde.

Thom served in the US Marine Corps. from 1965 to 1971. He was a graduate of Wyoming High School and received his bachelor's degree in psychology from Wilkes University. He retired after 35 years as Corrections Case Manager for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Formerly he had worked at the Florida Department of Corrections and Pennsylvania Department of Juvenile Justice.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Family members include his wife, Nicole; stepson Tyler Keller, Omaha, Neb.; stepdaughter Andrea Keller, Lincoln, Neb.; brother John (Jacqueline) Shulde, Wyoming.

A celebration of life gathering will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln, Neb. (southwest corner of 40th and Yankee Hill Road)

Memorials to the family for future designation.

