LINCOLN Neb. — Thomas "Thom" A. Shulde, 74, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at home surrounded in love on Jan. 24, 2020.

Born March 17, 1945, in Wilkes Barre, to John E. and Margaret E. (Leach) Shulde.

Thom serviced in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965 to 1971. He was a graduate of Wyoming High School and received his bachelors degree in psychology from Wilkes University. He retired as corrections case manager for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Formerly he had worked at the Florida Department of Corrections and Pennsylvania Department of Juvenile Justice.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family members include his loving wife, Nicole; stepson Tyler Keller, Omaha; stepdaughter Andrea Keller, Lincoln; brother John (Jacqueline) Shulde, Wyoming; several nieces and nephews and dear friends.

A celebration of life gathering will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Road).

Memorials to the family for future designation.

