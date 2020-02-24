Thomas T. Porzuczek lived the life he loved and enjoyed. Born Dec. 13, 1943, he was the son of the late Adolph and Sophie (Stawarz) Porzuczek. He attended Wilkes-Barre Township schools, graduating in 1961. Upon graduation, "Dusty" joined the Army where he began his travels across the United States, flat picking and playing his beloved Bluegrass style of music.

After discharge from the Army, Tom attended Pershing College in Nebraska and obtained his bachelor's degree in wildlife biology from Black Hill State College, South Dakota. Despite a nearly fatal motorcycle accident in 1971, two weeks after his college graduation, Tom defied the odds and made a miraculous recovery. He went on to fill a position with the FDA in Michigan but soon realized an office job was not for him. He later worked for and retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot.

In his retirement, Tom made several trips to Europe with his mother, enjoying visits to Poland where he proudly and fluently conversed in the Polish language; to Italy where they had a private audience with Pope John Paul II; as well as to many other European countries.

In addition to traveling, Tom was an avid outdoorsman whose interests included hunting, fishing, trapping and climbing the Georgetown mountain. He was a storyteller, having a tale for every occasion; a scholar in his chosen field; and a true gentleman in every sense of the word. He was a man of faith and goodwill and had a ready smile and kind word for everyone he met.

Surviving are his brothers, Joseph Porzuczek and his wife, Donna, Edward Porzuczek and his wife, Betty, and loving and devoted sister, Cathy Welgosh and her husband, Joseph, all of Wilkes-Barre Township; and several nieces and nephews: Laurel, James, Susan, Mary Ellen, Michael, David, Joseph, Gregory, Jeffrey, and Cody.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry, Pastor, will be Celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Rest easy dear brother and know one day we will all meet "up yonder." Until then, may God welcome you and hold you in the palm of his hand.