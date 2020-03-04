Thomas Wasilewski, 79, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Stanley and Eva Leboida Wasilewski. He was a 1958 graduate of Marymount High School in Wilkes-Barre and a 1962 graduate of King's College, where he obtained his bachelor's degree.

Following graduation, Tom completed officer training school and served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966, during the Vietnam War.

He was the owner of Microfilm Data Management Corp., a company he started in 1974. He partnered with many different government, financial, educational and union organizations to handle their document management solutions. He took a lot of pride in the company he built and the jobs he created for people in the community.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Anthony Sharkus Wasilewski.

Surviving are his children, Thomas Wasilewski and his wife, Maureen, of San Antonio, Texas; Scott Wasilewski, of Kingston; and Tara Wasilewski, of Pittsburgh; granddaughters, Lauren Gilchrist and her husband, John, of Los Angeles, Calif.; Paige Wasilewski, of Pittsburgh, and Taylor Arnold and her husband, Josh, of San Antonio, Texas; great-granddaughter, Penelope Grace Arnold; fiancée, Joy Tagnani, of Plymouth; brothers, Henry Wasilewski and his wife, Lucille, of Shavertown; Raymond Wasilewski and his wife, Elaine, of Hanover Township; and James Wasilewski and his wife, Dyanne, of Plains Township; nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of Tom's life will be held at the convenience of his family.

In lieu of flowers, online donations to the following charities would be appreciated: , or King's College.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.