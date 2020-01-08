DALLAS — Thomas W. Youells, 60, of Dallas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Jeanes Hospital-Temple Health in Philadelphia, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with leukemia.

Born in Wyoming, Tom was the son of the late Robert and Regina Youells. He was a 1977 graduate of Dallas High School and a 1981 summa cum laude graduate of King's College with a degree in information systems. He was vice president of IT at InterMetro Industries in Wilkes-Barre for 35 years.

In 1982 he married the love of his life, the former Kathleen Scouton, whom he met on their first day of college. Together for over four decades they built a beautiful life with their children, family and friends. They enjoyed geocaching, going to the movies, weekend getaways to their favorite B&Bs, playing cards with friends, Train concerts and their annual beach trip.

"Coach Tom" will be fondly remembered by many in the Back Mountain community having coached dozens of teams throughout the years for Back Mountain Youth Soccer, Back Mountain Little League and Dallas Youth Basketball. His kids were the light of his life. He was known for his selflessness, great advice, to-do lists and always doing the right thing. He enjoyed vacations, doing work outdoors, time spent with his family, good pizza and hunting and fishing with his son. He was a man of great faith, and enjoyed volunteering for many organizations over the years, especially for with his daughter. He was a gentleman of the highest integrity and a true class act.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Gregor and George Danouski; his maternal grandparents, George Gregor and Stella Kustis; his paternal grandparents, William and Jennie Youells; his sister-in-law, Helen Gregor; and his father-in-law, James Scouton.

He will be forever loved and greatly missed by his wife, Katie, of Dallas; his daughter Megan Georgetti and her husband, Nick, of Shavertown; his son Thomas Jr. and his girlfriend, Kayla Maciejewski, of Wyoming; his brother Albert Danouski and his wife Marlene of Shavertown; his mother-in-law, Janet Scouton, of Kingston; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog and cat, Lexi and Cat 1.

The family would like to thank the bone marrow transplant doctors, nurses and staff of Fox Chase Cancer Center and Temple Health for their unmatched care, compassion and friendship over the last nineteen months. They truly became our family.

Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from the Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese Church, Pioneer Avenue and Davis Street, Shavertown. The Rev. James J. Paisley will officiate. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation in Tom's name to Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, 327 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18503, or a donation of blood or platelets in Tom's memory.